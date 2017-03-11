I-71S reopens near Watterson Expressway after multi-vehicle crash

The crash was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southbound Interstate 71 has reopened near the Watterson Expressway following a multi-vehicle crash.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said EMS responded to the scene of the crash, but it is unclear whether anyone was actually hurt.

