VIDEO: Man pops the question during St. Patrick's Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday was a cold day for the St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands, but some revelers got to witness a heartwarming moment.

>> SLIDESHOW: 2017 St. Patrick's Parade

In the middle of the parade, Christian Grace proposed to his girlfriend of more than four years, Kelsi Embry.

Kelsi said yes!

>> WATCH: Video of the parade proposal

May the luck of the Irish be with them.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.