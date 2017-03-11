VIDEO: Man pops the question during St. Patrick's Parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday was a cold day for the St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands, but some revelers got to witness a heartwarming moment.
In the middle of the parade, Christian Grace proposed to his girlfriend of more than four years, Kelsi Embry.
Kelsi said yes!
May the luck of the Irish be with them.
