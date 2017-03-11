Pence's healthcare message receives mixed reviews from KY leaders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Top Kentucky leaders such as former Governor Steve Beshear, Congressman John Yarmuth, and Senator Rand Paul were all happy to see Vice President Mike Pence addressing healthcare reform in their state; however, their opinions on the content of Pence's message wavered.

“Based on his remarks today, he has apparently decided to join our governor in ignoring the fact about how successful the ACA (Affordable Care Act) has been in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

The democratic former governor claimed Republicans are playing a "political game" with Americans' healthcare.

“If we don't stop them, they're going to kick millions of Americans off the health coverage that has meant so much to so many,” Beshear said.

Per the former governor, Kentucky has enrolled a half-million people in health coverage - most for the first time.

Beshear said the Affordable Care Act has created thousands of jobs and made positive impacts on the state budget and economy.

Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth does see a flaw in the Affordable Care Act.

“The reason there are so few carriers in other counties is because some counties don't have a critical mass of people sufficient to justify insurance companies to go there,” Yarmuth said.

He claimed Republicans in Congress took out the safety net to prevent that issue.

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul wants to see the legislation go entirely before it's replaced. Republicans have not proposed the new legislation in that form.

“(We need a) clean repeal,” Paul said. “Let's vote on replacement same day, but separately. I think that's the only way this gets through.”

The Affordable Care Act replacement, called the American Health Care Act, is still in the early stages of negotiations.



