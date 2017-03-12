Cats top Bama behind Fox's 28 points

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 28 points, including seven straight down the stretch, and Malik Monk added 20 to lift No. 8 Kentucky past Alabama 79-74 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday.



The Wildcats shot 52 percent from the floor and 69 percent from the line after missing numerous chances that left openings for the pesky Crimson Tide to stay close. But Kentucky converted chances when needed, hitting 13 of 17 free throws in the final six minutes with Fox making 5 of 7 in particular and 11 of 15 overall.



Bam Adebayo had 10 points and nine rebounds to send top-seeded Kentucky (28-5) to Sunday's championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between Vanderbilt and Arkansas.



Dazon Ingram had 17 points for No. 5 seed Alabama (19-14), which outrebounded Kentucky 33-28, but couldn't get the basket when needed to overcome the Wildcats.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)