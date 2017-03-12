Mastery wins San Felipe but suffers injury

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6 3/4 lengths and was pulled up after the finish line, leaving trainer Bob Baffert worried about the future of his promising 3-year-old colt.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Mastery led all the way and ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.28 at Santa Anita on Saturday. The 4-5 favorite paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10.
Smith says shortly after crossing the finish of the Grade 2 race, Mastery picked up his left hind leg and wouldn't put any weight on it. The colt's saddle was removed and he was vanned off for a trip back to his barn. Baffert says he's not sure exactly what's wrong.
Mastery was making his 3-year-old debut after winning all three of his starts last year. After an examination, Mastery was discovered to have suffered a leg fracture that will require surgery. He will be sidelined several months.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.