Mastery wins San Felipe but suffers injury

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6 3/4 lengths and was pulled up after the finish line, leaving trainer Bob Baffert worried about the future of his promising 3-year-old colt.



Ridden by Mike Smith, Mastery led all the way and ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.28 at Santa Anita on Saturday. The 4-5 favorite paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10.



Smith says shortly after crossing the finish of the Grade 2 race, Mastery picked up his left hind leg and wouldn't put any weight on it. The colt's saddle was removed and he was vanned off for a trip back to his barn. Baffert says he's not sure exactly what's wrong.



Mastery was making his 3-year-old debut after winning all three of his starts last year. After an examination, Mastery was discovered to have suffered a leg fracture that will require surgery. He will be sidelined several months.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)