Crews battle Smoketown house fire

The house is right across the street from the WAVE 3 News' studio.More >>
The house is right across the street from the WAVE 3 News' studio.More >>
Gorilla Forest keepers spent months diligently caring for Kindi acting as surrogate mothers teaching her how to be a gorilla.More >>
Gorilla Forest keepers spent months diligently caring for Kindi acting as surrogate mothers teaching her how to be a gorilla.More >>
We missed another snow today as dry air overwhelmed the cold. It wasn't really a close call.More >>
We missed another snow today as dry air overwhelmed the cold. It wasn't really a close call.More >>
Top Kentucky leaders such as former Governor Steve Beshear, Congressman John Yarmuth, and Senator Rand Paul were all happy to see Vice President Mike Pence addressing healthcare reform in their state; however, their opinions on the content of Pence's message wavered.More >>
Top Kentucky leaders such as former Governor Steve Beshear, Congressman John Yarmuth, and Senator Rand Paul were all happy to see Vice President Mike Pence addressing healthcare reform in their state; however, their opinions on the content of Pence's message wavered.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville Saturday as Kentucky took center stage in the fight over healthcare.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville Saturday as Kentucky took center stage in the fight over healthcare.More >>