Crews battle Smoketown house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early morning fire in the Smoketown neighborhood is now under control according to fire officials. 

The started around six Sunday morning at in the 300 block of East Jacob Street. 

Metrosafe confirmed that the home was vacant. 

So far, no injuries have been reported. No word of neighboring buildings were damaged. 

