Crews battle Smoketown house fire

Crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m. (Source: Justin Hawkings/WAVE 3 News)

The house is right across the street from the WAVE 3 News' studio. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early morning fire in the Smoketown neighborhood is now under control according to fire officials.

>> RELATED: Smoke alarm systems send texts from abandon homes

The started around six Sunday morning at in the 300 block of East Jacob Street.

Metrosafe confirmed that the home was vacant.

So far, no injuries have been reported. No word of neighboring buildings were damaged.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.