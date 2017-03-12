SuperChefs owner returns to Food Network competition show

SuperChefs owner Darnell Ferguson returns to Guy's Grocery Games for the Supermarket Masters competition. (Source: Instagram/@superchef_23)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owner of one of Louisville's most popular restaurants is appearing on the Food Network on Sunday ... again.

Darnell Ferguson, owner and chef at SuperChefs, is competing on Guy's Grocery Games for the second time.

Ferguson won $14,000 in the Budget Games Blowout episode last March.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ 5 Questions with SuperChefs owner Darnell Ferguson

+ Guy Fieri welcomes people to new Louisville restaurant

+ Seafood Lady to be featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives

This time he's going up against 15 other returning winners in the Supermarket Masters competition, with $35,000 up for grabs.

Guy's Grocery Games is hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who owns Guy Fieri's Smokehouse at 4th Street Live! in downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

