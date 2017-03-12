Louisville doctor strengthens free surgery program for uninsured - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville doctor strengthens free surgery program for uninsured, underinsured

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
Dr. Erica Sutton
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the future of healthcare up in the air, a local doctor says Surgery On Sunday Louisville is more important than ever. The program provides essential outpatient surgical services at no cost to patients.

In 2013, Doctor Erica Sutton spearheaded Surgery On Sunday Louisville, which helps income eligible, uninsured or under insured individuals who are not eligible for federal or state assistance.

“The health community has done a great job of responding to the mayor's challenge to be the most compassionate city in American and health equity is an important part of that,” Dr. Sutton said.

The program started in Lexington in 2008. Since the beginning, Sutton and her team of volunteer doctors have helped 270 patients.

“It seems as through the need is actually growing for our program,” Dr. Sutton said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 6% of Kentuckians are uninsured; but that doesn't mean the other 94% are sufficiently covered.

The most recent numbers from The Commonwealth Fund show 12% of those insured under the age of 65 are underinsured. 

“When I hear information like that, I know that I need to get up and hit the ground running,” Dr. Sutton said.

Kentucky has the highest colon cancer rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Surgery On Sunday Louisville has screened 80% of insured or underinsured adults for colon cancer.

In early March, Surgery On Sunday Louisville was recognized nationally. Right now, the program hosts surgical events once every other month, but there are plans to expand that schedule to once a month over the next year.

“The more surgical events, of course the better,” Dr. Sutton said.

There are also plans to expand the program outside of Kentucky in states like Indiana and Maryland.

