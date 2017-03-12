Louisville doctor strengthens free surgery program for uninsured, underinsured

Your sex life may work wonders for your work life

Higher folic acid levels during pregnancy may reduce the risk of high blood pressure in children if their mothers have heart disease risk factors, a new study suggests.

More folic acid in pregnancy may protect kids from high blood pressure

Could a routine eye exam some day point to trouble with circulation in the legs? New research suggests it might be possible.

The mild winter in many parts of the United States looks like it could mean an early and severe allergy season, a physician says.

Fitbits and other wrist-worn fitness devices promise to keep track of your heart rate, but new research suggests they are less accurate than thought during certain exercises.

Fitbits, other trackers may be unfit to measure heart rate

Automated, driver-free cars and trucks may be the wave of the future. But new research suggests many Americans aren't sold on the idea of a ride in a driverless ambulance.

More Americans are overweight or obese, but many have given up on trying to lose those excess pounds, a new study shows.

Have americans given up on losing weight?

Your sex life may work wonders for your work life

Higher folic acid levels during pregnancy may reduce the risk of high blood pressure in children if their mothers have heart disease risk factors, a new study suggests.

More folic acid in pregnancy may protect kids from high blood pressure

Could a routine eye exam some day point to trouble with circulation in the legs? New research suggests it might be possible.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the future of healthcare up in the air, a local doctor says Surgery On Sunday Louisville is more important than ever. The program provides essential outpatient surgical services at no cost to patients.

In 2013, Doctor Erica Sutton spearheaded Surgery On Sunday Louisville, which helps income eligible, uninsured or under insured individuals who are not eligible for federal or state assistance.

“The health community has done a great job of responding to the mayor's challenge to be the most compassionate city in American and health equity is an important part of that,” Dr. Sutton said.

The program started in Lexington in 2008. Since the beginning, Sutton and her team of volunteer doctors have helped 270 patients.

“It seems as through the need is actually growing for our program,” Dr. Sutton said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 6% of Kentuckians are uninsured; but that doesn't mean the other 94% are sufficiently covered.

The most recent numbers from The Commonwealth Fund show 12% of those insured under the age of 65 are underinsured.

“When I hear information like that, I know that I need to get up and hit the ground running,” Dr. Sutton said.

Kentucky has the highest colon cancer rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Surgery On Sunday Louisville has screened 80% of insured or underinsured adults for colon cancer.

In early March, Surgery On Sunday Louisville was recognized nationally. Right now, the program hosts surgical events once every other month, but there are plans to expand that schedule to once a month over the next year.

“The more surgical events, of course the better,” Dr. Sutton said.

There are also plans to expand the program outside of Kentucky in states like Indiana and Maryland.

