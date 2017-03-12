Shania Robinson to headline Bespoke Fashion Show

Shania Robinson performed on 'Sounds of the City' on March 10, 2017. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may have heard Shania Robinson sing the National Anthem at the NBA preseason game in Louisville in 2014.

Fast forward three years.

The 20-year-old is now pursuing her singing career full-time.

When she's not giving beauty advice to customers at Walgreens, she's writing and recording music and collaborating with other musicians.

Shania recently released a new video for her latest song, Boy. The visual was produced and directed by Roman Lane, one of Louisville's most sought-after videographers.

Robinson is slated to headline the Bespoke Fashion Show at the Speed Art Museum on Friday, March 24. She's also performing in an artist showcase at Grady's Bar & Grill on April 14.

