Shania Robinson to headline Bespoke Fashion Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may have heard Shania Robinson sing the National Anthem at the NBA preseason game in Louisville in 2014.
Fast forward three years.
The 20-year-old is now pursuing her singing career full-time.
MORE SOUNDS OF THE CITY
+ Isaac Mingo & The Night Birds release 3 new EPs
+ Dusty Leigh thanks Louisville fans with free concert
+ Sounds of the City debuts with R&B singer Kori Black
When she's not giving beauty advice to customers at Walgreens, she's writing and recording music and collaborating with other musicians.
FOLLOW SHANIA ROBINSON
+ Twitter
+ Instagram
+ Facebook
Shania recently released a new video for her latest song, Boy. The visual was produced and directed by Roman Lane, one of Louisville's most sought-after videographers.
Robinson is slated to headline the Bespoke Fashion Show at the Speed Art Museum on Friday, March 24. She's also performing in an artist showcase at Grady's Bar & Grill on April 14.
>> VIDEO: Shania Robinson performs on Sounds of the City
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.