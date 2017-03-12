Indianapolis-Bound: UK to take on NKU, UofL will play Jacksonville State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky and Louisville experienced far different results in their respective conference tournaments, but they earned the same status Sunday when the NCAA Tournament field was unveiled.

>> Try Something New This Year: Real-Time Bracket Contest

Each was selected as a No. 2 seed, UofL in the Midwest and UK in the South. Both will play their first games at Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.

Louisville will play 15th-seeded Jacksonville State, of the Ohio Valley Conference. A win Friday could potentially set up an interesting second-round matchup against Michigan, whom the Cards beat in the 2013 national championship game. The Wolverines face Oklahoma State on Friday.

The Cards, 24-8, lost their ACC Tournament opener Thursday to Duke, which won four games in four days, including a championship-game defeat of Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, followed by UofL, then Oregon and Purdue. The Boilermakers start with 13th-seeded Vermont, then would face either No. 5 Iowa State or No. 12 Nevada.

The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds will be played in Kansas City.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will play Northern Kentucky University, in NKU's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. By winning the Horizon League Tournament last week, the Norse became the first team since 1970 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in its first year of eligibility. The teams will square off on Friday, and the winner will meet either Wichita State or Dayton on Sunday. UK eliminated previously unbeaten Wichita State in the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament, in a tension-packed classic in St. Louis.

UK (29-5) captured its 30th SEC Tournament title in a physical win over Arkansas on Sunday.

North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the South, followed by Kentucky, then UCLA and Butler. The Bulldogs open with 13th-seeded Winthrop, then would face either No. 5 Minnesota or No. 12 Middle Tennessee State.

The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds will be played in Memphis.

Villanova earned the top overall seed and will play in the East. Gonzaga is the top dog in the West.

Start times will be announced later Sunday or Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.