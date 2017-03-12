Selection Sunday: UK will play NKU in Indianapolis

This story is currently being updated ...

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -

6:03p Update

Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis could provide a nice little Sunday. The two potential matchups are Michigan-Louisville and Kentucky-Wichita State.

5:56p Update

Like its rival Louisville, the University of Kentucky also claimed a No. 2 seed and will play in Indianapolis. Its opponent? Northern Kentucky University, in NKU's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. By winning the Horizon League Tournament last week, the Norse became the first team since 1970 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in its first year of eligibility. The teams will square off on Friday, and the winner will meet either Wichita State or Dayton.

5:46p Update

UofL gets a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region and will play Jacksonville State, of the Ohio Valley Conference, Friday in Indianapolis. The winner will play either Michigan or Oklahoma State on Sunday.

MBB: Louisville will make its 42nd NCAA Tournament appearance -- fifth most all-time. #L1C4 #MarchMadness — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) March 12, 2017

---

Kentucky, Louisville and Northern Kentucky are the three teams from the Bluegrass State expected to hear their names called during the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament field Sunday.

>> Try Something New This Year: Real-Time Bracket Contest

Notre Dame, Butler and Purdue likely will represent the Hoosier state.

Kentucky claimed its 30th SEC Tournament title in a physical win over Arkansas, and some experts say the Wildcats will get a No. 1 seed. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, however, has UK on the 2 line in the South, behind region top seed and ACC regular-season champion North Carolina.

Louisville lost its ACC Tournament opener Thursday to Duke, which won four games in four days, including a championship-game defeat of Notre Dame.

Northern Kentucky won the Horizon League Tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament field in its first year of eligibility.

Other Lunardi picks:

+ UofL: No. 3 in the West (Where Gonzaga would get the No. 1 seed)

+ NKU: No. 14 in the East (Defending champ and tournament overall top seed Villanova)

+ Notre Dame (3), Butler (4) and Purdue (5) all in the Midwest (Kansas)

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.