Milk truck stolen from Elizabethtown Walmart; man arrested at nearby Steak 'n Shake

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An early morning prank landed an Hardin County man in jail, according to police.

A Prairie Farms driver was making a milk delivery at Walmart in Elizabethtown at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed his truck was missing form the back of the store. The driver had left the truck running with the keys in the ignition, a police report stated.

The truck was found a short time later in the front area of the parking lot; it was not damaged but the keys were missing.

A Walmart employee told officers a man who took the truck went into a nearby Steak 'n Shake.

Police arrested Dakota Edwards, 24, at the restaurant. He was with a group of friends and heavily intoxicated, police said. Edwards told police it was "just a joke."

Dakota Edwards is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was booked at the Hardin County Detention Center and later released on $5,000 bond.

