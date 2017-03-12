Pitino 'excited' about Indianapolis draw

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL coach Rick Pitino sounded satisfied with his team's No. 2 seed and placement just up the road in Indianapolis for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

>> Try Something New This Year: Real-Time Bracket Contest

"We're very excited to be going to Indianapolis for our fans," he said in a statement Sunday evening. "If our fans can find tickets there, it can be a great site for us to play some outstanding basketball."

Pitino is making his 21st appearance as a coach in the NCAA Tournament. He has a 53-18 record in it, including two national championships (Kentucky in 1996; Louisville in 2013).

UofL will open Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against Jacksonville State, coached by former Western Kentucky boss and Kentucky native Ray Harper. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks earned their bid by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Following Louisville's early exit from the ACC Tournament, some experts had Louisville on the 3 line, but the Cards' overall resume lifted them into the 2 slot.

"Obviously, our strength of schedule was important," Pitino said. "We've had the best or second best ranked scheduled and a high RPI. Half of our schedule was played against teams now competing in the tournament, and we didn't lose to a team below 40 in the RPI."

Pitino's son, Richard Pitino, led Minnesota to a No. 5 seed, making the two the first father-son duo to coach in the NCAA Tournament in the same year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.