Hundreds show for JCC 'We Stand Together' rally

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The scene outside the Jewish Community Center on Sunday was much different than it was just a few days earlier when a bomb threat forced an evacuation.

Hundreds gathered in the parking lot for a rally entitled "We Stand Together."

"When there is a rise in antisemitism, when there is a rise in racism, when there is a rise in xenophobia, we deafen it with a rise in compassion," a woman shouted from the podium on the steps of the center.

Tears streamed down the face of Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of Louisville’s Urban League, as she addressed the crowd.

"It is not enough to rally today," Reynolds said. "It goes beyond today."

Reynolds' emotion is the kind of passion Anice Chenault said she wanted her son to witness. She brought him along for the rally.

"It's frightening to live in a community where anyone is threatened," Chenault said. "We're not free until we're all free."

Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's first Jewish congressman, championed Chenault’s thoughts during his remarks.

"Our political dialogue in this country is creating the environment where people feel comfortable doing these types of things," Yarmuth said. "We are here to resist."

More than 100 Jewish Community Centers have received bomb threats since January, CNN reported.

Sara Wagner, President and CEO of Louisville's JCC, said the center was prepared and expected what happened last week. However, she was surprised, yet comforted, by the overwhelming support from the community.

"We've stood by our neighbors and our friends when things have happened in other places," Wagner said. "It was just heartwarming to see everyone come out when it's towards us this time.”

Police are still investigating the source of the bomb threat.

