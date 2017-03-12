Police: 4 kids inside KY home when father killed mother, then himself

(WAVE) - Four children were inside a home near Bowling Green when their father apparently killed their mother and then himself.

Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Wayn Watt Road, northeast of Bowling Green.

Tabitha and Joseph Neighbors were both found dead of gunshot wounds.

Police said the children were all under 13 years years old.

They weren't hurt in the incident, and are now staying with family members.

The Neighbors' bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office in Louisville for autopsies.

