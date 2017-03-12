VIDEO: Calipari laments South Region's 'Murderer's Row' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Coach John Calipari welcomed his UK basketball players to his home to watch the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament field.

Afterward, he spoke about his team's seeding, as did Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins.

