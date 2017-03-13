Police: HB296 would hurt 'anyone who works for a living'

The bill has cleared the Kentucky House; it's now in the hands of the Senate. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a new bill could leave them struggling if they are hurt on the job.

House Bill 296 caps medical benefits for those who are injured on the job, but not completely disabled.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

The bill would apply to more than just first responders, although the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is leading the opposition.

"This bill would hurt first responders and anyone who works for a living," Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and River City FOP Legislative Agent Skylar Graudick said.

The proposed changes to worker's comp are leaving some officers in financial fear.

"This bill really helps employers and insurance companies," LMPD Officer and Kentucky State FOP Legislative Agent Nicolai Jilek said. "It does not help workers at all."

HB 296 would cap medical benefits for partially disabled workers after 15 years.

"If they want to keep working, they would have to take that financial responsibility for their financial care," Jilek explained.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Pence tries to sell KY on GOP healthcare bill

+ HB151: Parent concern over school choice

+ Bill would let KY bars buy vintage whiskeys

The bill's sponsor, Representative Adam Koenig, said the bill would help business owners and the state become more business friendly. He also believes it would help injured people get back to work sooner.

"The governor states that he wants to make Kentucky the manufacturing hub of America," Koenig said, "and this will be one of the many tools in that toolbox."

He said the 15-year cap would end abuse of the system and drive down premiums by as much as 10 percent.

"Every business that has employees will benefit from this," Koenig said.

But the FOP said the bill would make some think twice about taking a job.

"It is a big recruitment and retention issue," FOP Legislative Agent and LMPD Officer Drew Fox said.

"We're being asked to do more with less - under more scrutiny - when pension benefits are shrinking, insurance benefits are shrinking," Graudick added.

Koenig said it's time for change. "It's a billion-dollar-a-year industry in Kentucky, so we're looking at $100 million every year savings to Kentucky businesses."

The bill cleared the Kentucky House; it's now in the hands of the Senate. It is expected to go before a committee Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.