March 13, 2017

Cindi Sullivan
Today on the show Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville answered lawn and gardening calls.
The Divsion of Community Forestry
Free 3 gallon container trees
Saturday, Noon-2pm
Beechland Baptist Church
4613 Greenwood Drive
Saturday, March 25
Noon-2pm
Jefferson Community and Technical College
109 East Broadway
Limit of 3 trees per Louisville residence; first come basis
(502) 574-3927
Louisville Urban Tree Symposium
Saturday, April 15
8:30am-4pm
Ernst Hall, Room 103
216 Eastern Parkway
Free 3 gallon Trees, 4-6pm
EventBrite.com
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.