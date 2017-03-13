March 13, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

March 13, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Cindi Sullivan

Today on the show Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville answered lawn and gardening calls.

The Divsion of Community Forestry 
Free 3 gallon container trees
Saturday, Noon-2pm
Beechland Baptist Church
4613 Greenwood Drive
Saturday, March 25
Noon-2pm
Jefferson Community and Technical College
109 East Broadway
Limit of 3 trees per Louisville residence; first come basis
(502) 574-3927

Louisville Urban Tree Symposium
Saturday, April 15
8:30am-4pm
Ernst Hall, Room 103
216 Eastern Parkway
Free 3 gallon Trees, 4-6pm
EventBrite.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly