Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Adair Co.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Columbia woman was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Saturday in Adair County.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, Alesha Morrison, 45, was a passenger in a car driven by Samuel Edwards, 52, also of Columbia. Both of them were ejected from the vehicle after Edwards lost control of his car on KY 61about 4:30 ET Saturday. Police said the car left the shoulder of the roadway and began to flip, hitting the road multiple times before crashing into a tree and coming to rest in a pond.

Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner. Edwards was flown by helicopter to UK Medical Center. His condition is listed as stable.

KSP is continuing to investigate.

