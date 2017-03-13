Rick Pitino riffs on Jacksonville State, his son and officiating

UofL coach Rick Pitino takes questions ahead of his team's first-round game against Jacksonville State in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL coach Rick Pitino answered questions from reporters for about 25 minutes on Monday as his team gets ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Pitino riffed on a variety of topics, offering just as many takes about other teams as his own.

The legendary coach is known for turning his assistants into capable head coaches themselves, and that point was made more than once during Monday's news conference. He praised Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, Cincinnati's Mick Cronin, Bellarmine's Scotty Davenport and of course the coach at Minnesota, his son, Richard Pitino.

"I just try to be a father; I don't try to be a strategist," Pitino said about his conversations with his son, the newly minted Big Ten Coach Of The Year.

But that doesn't mean he won't pick his son's brain if a UofL-Michigan game is arranged in second-round action. The Gophers split two games with the rising Wolverines over the last three weeks.

"I don't know any team who would have beaten Michigan the last two weeks," Rick Pitino said. Michigan, coached by John Beilein, won four games in four days to capture the Big Ten Tournament crown. The Wolverines open with Oklahoma State on Friday, and the winner of that game gets either second-seeded UofL or No. 15 Jacksonville State, winners of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Below are a few other soundbites from Pitino's Q-and-A:

+ On how he treats the NCAA Tournament: "You put all your emphasis on your game, and if you're lucky enough to win, you prepare for the next game."

+ On keeping his team routine-oriented: "You don't want to get the players nervous by changing things."

+ On scouting Jacksonville State: "Each staff member will probably watch 10 Jacksonville State games. Our guys knows we're playing a very dangerous team."

+ On what he's seen so far on Jacksonville State: "They'll play a 1-3-1, they'll play 2-3, they'll play triangle and one. They play a lot of different defenses."

+ On Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper, a Kentucky native and former WKU coach: "Ray is a terrific coach. Great guy. Great coach."

+ And on the consistency of officiating, Pitino said he's watched Big 10, Big 12 and Big East games recently and noticed differences in the way games are officiated in those leagues.

