Kentucky Derby Festival's official 2017 program released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everything you ever wanted to know about the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) is now one click away.

KDF unveiled its official program for this year's festival Monday.

The program includes the dates, times, locations and descriptions of all festival events; a section devoted new events at this year's festival; interviews with 2017 KDF poster artist Ron Jasin and Monte Durham of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, who's been involved with the festival for several years; a feature on the late Muhammad Ali and much more.

Click here for the complete 104-page KDF program for 2017.

