Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at hiring fairs this week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of retailers are looking to hire hundreds of new employees this week.

Home Depot is hosting two hiring events to fill more than 200 open positions. Managers will meet with applicants from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. The events take place at 1940 South Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville. Click here to complete the company's online application and learn more about their benefits.

On Wednesday, JobNewsUSA and Kelly Services are hosting a hiring fair in Jeffersonville, where dozens of companies will interview job seekers for more than 1,000 jobs. The location for the hiring fair is 300 Spring Street; it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to preregister.

