President Trump to host rally at Freedom Hall next Monday, White House confirms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Louisville on Monday, March 20, according to the White House.

RELATED NEWS

+ KY leaders give Pence's healthcare plan mixed reviews

+ VP tries to sell KY on GOP's American Health Care Act

+ Protesters greet Pence in Louisville

The rally will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

No other information has been released so far.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Louisville Saturday to promote the Republicans's American Health Care Bill.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.