Ticket information released for Monday's Trump rally at Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump will host a rally in Louisville on Monday, March 20, according to the White House.

The rally will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to reserve free tickets. Only two tickets can be reserved per mobile number. They will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees are asked to arrive early and limit personal items. No homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks or large bags will be permitted in Freedom Hall.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Louisville Saturday to promote the Republicans's American Health Care Bill.

