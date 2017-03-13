Hardin County 1st grade teacher killed in car crash

The winner of the $435.3 million Powerball jackpot will claim their prize at 4 p.m. on Monday in Indianapolis.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer is suspending the Louisville Metro Police Youth Explorers program while allegations of sexual abuse within the program are addressed in court.More >>
Light, grassy accumulations are possible as snow falls tonight and tomorrow.More >>
UofL coach Rick Pitino riffed on a variety of topics at Monday's news conference, offering just as many takes about other teams as his own.More >>
The crash happened on US 62 between Stephensburg and White Mills, a witness said.More >>
