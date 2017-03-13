Hardin County 1st grade teacher killed in car crash

The crash happened between Stephensburg and White Mills, a witness said. Source: Raycom News Network)

STEPHENSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at a Hardin County elementary school was killed Monday morning in a car crash on her way to work, a district spokesman said.

Suzanne Dennis taught first grade at Lakewood Elementary School off US 62 in Stephensburg, according to Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright.

The crash happened on US 62 between Stephensburg and White Mills, a witness said. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has not returned calls for additional information about the accident.

Wright said parents were notified about Dennis' death via a One Call notification Monday and were asked to report to the school at 3 p.m. to discuss what happened. Dennis' students were to be notified just before dismissal at 2:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

