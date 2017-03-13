Man allegedly breaks child's mother's jaw, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after purportedly breaking the jaw of his child's mother.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Kevin Rogers, 20, on Tuesday.

Rogers was charged with second-degree assault.

According to his arrest report, Rogers got into an argument with his child's mother that turned physical.

After the woman hit Rogers so he'd get away from her, Rogers hit her in the face, breaking her jaw said police.

The woman was taken to Norton's Hospital for treatment.

According to the police report, the argument was over another woman.

