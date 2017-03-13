REPORT: Bus monitor accused of choking child had abused other students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former JCPS bus monitor accused of attacking a child with special needs last month was investigated for other allegations of abuse, according to school records.

Work history records for Ramona Pait show she was suspended for five days without pay in October, 2012, after an investigation determined she slapped a student's hand. Pait was also put on probation for 90 days for that incident.

In January 2011, Pait was given a written warning when investigators substantiated claims that she scratched a student's hand, causing it to bleed. The incident in question occurred in September, 2010. In that report, it was noted that Pait "displayed very unprofessional behavior toward the investigator."

Ramona Pait was arrested for 4th degree assault/child abuse on March 3 for allegedly choking a 9-year-old boy who was in a harness on a special needs school bus. She has since resigned from her position at JCPS.

