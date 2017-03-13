Viral 'haircut boys' honored by LMPD, Miami Heat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department made a run to Christian Academy Southwest Monday morning, looking for two students much of the rest of the world already has discovered.

Jax Rosebush and Reddy Weldon are 5-year-old preschoolers who got the same haircut hoping their teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart, despite their obvious difference. Jax is white. Reddy is black.

The story went viral around the globe after Jax's mother Lydia made an innocent post on her Facebook page about it.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

Walking into the preschool class, Officer Amber Ross knew how to play the boys' game.

"Who's Jax? Who's Reddy?" she asked.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ VIRAL VIDEO: Preschoolers - 1 white, 1 black - get matching haircuts to fool teacher

After getting the boys' autographs, Ross invited the best friends into the hallway, surprising them with small gifts, including matching t-shirts to help them look even more alike during Monday's pajama day at school.

"(With) everything going on in the world today... you have these two kids who say their hair is the only thing that makes them different," Ross said. "What these kids don't know right now is that they're my heroes."

MORE UPLIFTING NEWS

+ Man says dog repaid him by rescuing him from fire

+ Muslims raise $55K+ to repair vandalized Jewish cemetery

+ Couple that lost 2 children in accident now expecting twins

Ross said she was happy to honor the boys for their display of friendship and acceptance that has touched people across the United States and around the world.

"It's a blessing to come out and do this, for me to have a way to reach out other than the streets, for them to understand that police are good people and we are here for them."

Ross said the impact was immediate.

"Before I came out here, one of the little girls says, 'Ms. Amber, I want to be a police officer. I want to wear my outfit tomorrow.'"

The pair proudly wore their matching outfits into their classroom, and in typical Jax and Reddy fashion, they shared their gifts with their classmates.

The attention the boys are receiving doesn't seem to stop. Sealy Mattresses has given the boys brand new beds and WAHL Clipper Corporation sent each of the boys brand new clippers and designed coloring sheets with both boys' faces for all their classroom to color.

Over the weekend, Jax, Reddy and their families met Tyler Johnson and James Johnson of the Miami Heat at team's game against the Pacers in Indianapolis. The boys were invited by the players, who call themselves "The Brothers Johnson," because they were inspired by Jax and Reddy's story. The Johnsons are both bi-racial. One is light-skinned; the other is dark-skinned. The Johnsons gave the boys court side seats to Sunday's game and jerseys with their names on them.

Jax and Reddy already have been featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, the TODAY show, blogs and websites around the world, and the Facebook pages of actor Ashton Kutcher and comedian Steve Harvey.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.