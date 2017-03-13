Man found guilty of murder in toddler's death requests new trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of three Louisville men convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of a 16-month-old has as requested a new trial.

William McLemore was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller on August 27, 2014.

Demarkus Tramber and Duwan Mason Jr. were also found guilty. All three men were found guilty on charges of assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Each man was also found not guilty on one count of wanton endangerment.

Two other men arrested in the case took plea deals in exchange for their testimony.

McLemore's attorney filed a motion for a new trial on Monday.

A hearing on that motion has been moved to his sentencing on April 28th.

