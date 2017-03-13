Young cancer survivor inspires professional life savers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He's inspiring people around the country including those who happen to be inspiring figures themselves: Firefighters, police officers and EMTs.

A popular 9-year-old cancer survivor, known for his fighting spirit, headed back to class Monday for the first time in months at Cedar Grove Elementary.



On Mrs. Moore's third grade door, a banner hangs beneath her University of Kentucky curtain that reads "Losing is not an option."



But on Monday, the celebration wasn’t for her Wildcats as they get ready for the NCAA tournament or for one of her student's favorite teams. All the excitement was for one team, “Team Skylar.”

"It's like a holiday in our room,” Skylar Harrell's teacher, Stacey Moore, said of her students, "They are overwhelmed and they're just so excited."



Skylar's classmate, Onnika Johnson, said of his return to school, "I was like super excited and I was like crying tears of joy!"



It's a lesson in love for all who love Skylar. In October, his parents discovered a knot on his body that got bigger by the day.



His mother, Kellie Harrell, said, "It came back that he had Burkitt Lymphoma."



It was stage 3. The form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is the fastest growing human tumor. Despite five rounds of chemotherapy, one thing never changed.



"There is not a single day that kid did not wake up and have a smile on his face," Kellie Harrell said, "and say’ mom, I got this don't worry, I got this.’"



That smile and maturity got #Team Skylar quite a following on social media as did his dream to be a police officer. His little sister Emma knows why Skylar wants to be in blue when he grows up.

"So he can save people," she said.

Plenty of LMPD officers came to the hospital to support Skylar. Skylar’s mother is an ER nurse, his father an EMT and that had firefighters turning on their emergency lights for the boy. Well wishes also came in from law enforcement from around the country.

"We got letters from Florida, California," Kellie Harrell said.

When it comes to support, his young pals could teach a class. They carried Skylar's toy monkey George to every activity he missed and sent him pictures. His buddy Logan and Logan's little brother Declan shaved their heads in solidarity.

Logan said pointing to Skylar, "I shaved it the same day he did."

For a grateful mother saying thank you doesn't seem like it's enough.

"There are no words to describe it, it's so overwhelming, it's amazing," Kellie Harrell said of the support.

With Skylar in remission, Kellie Harrell said their goal is to get him through the next 18 months, as doctors believe he should be in the clear after that.

