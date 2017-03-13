Family of overdose victim grateful for stricter dealing charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overdose victim's family said they helped in an indictment where a Louisville man was charged with intentionally distributing heroin which led to the death of their family member.

This is the first federal case of its kind in this part of the state.

The Allens never thought heroin would affect their family. When the Heroin Investigation Team launched in Louisville in 2016, they did not know about it nor did they know how grateful they would be for its local launch.

"Now when I hear somebody overdosed my heart breaks. Before I was sad but I did not know the pain and the pain is real," Betty Allen said.

Betty and Ken Allen's son Gregory died of a heroin overdose in December.

This is the first case in the Western District of Kentucky where the death of a user is at the center of the charges against a suspected drug dealer.

"You are out there selling this stuff when you know it is killing people every day you are totally reckless," Ken Allen said.

If convicted, Logan Charles Silliman faces a mandatory 20 years in prison. The heavier charges stem from the Heroin Investigation Team which is a collaboration between the DEA, LMPD, and the US Attorney's office.

"It's going to take some time what we are after here is to disrupt the supply," John Kuhn said.

United States Attorney John Kuhn said he is proud of the first case of suspected dealer facing stricter charges.

He adds the program has other cases in the pipeline but faces challenges.

"Not all of these will result in prosecutions some cases there are not just any leads, that is probably the majority of the cases," Kuhn said.

Ken Allen thinks defendants should face more time in prison but has still done what he can to help investigators find his son's suspected dealer.

"The best way to get involved contact your son’s or daughter’s acquaintance or friends because they will know where they bought it," Ken Allen said.

The Allens want to empower families hurt by drug use by exposing dealers to law enforcement.

The stricter charges are not just for dealers that can be traced to deadly overdoses but to any overdose US Attorney Kuhn said.

