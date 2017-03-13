UofL student workers reinstated after budget issues lead to employment freeze

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville students workers have been reinstated after a major budget deficit led to a hiring freeze.

UofL is dealing with a 48-milion-dollar budget deficit, that led law school students with campus jobs being let go.

The law school enacted the student employment freeze to address budget issues.

A UofL spokesman said Monday that the student workers have been reinstated as the school looks at other ways to balance the budget.

