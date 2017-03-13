'Neighborhood schools' bill stalled

House Bill 151 would allow students to attend the school closest to their home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - An effort in Frankfort to make a child's neighborhood a priority in assigning schools looks to be stalled.

A letter sent Monday by JCPS superintendent Donna Hargens to JCPS employees and families encouraged them to continue calling lawmakers to voice opposition to the bill.

The Senate Education Committee has yet to schedule a hearing for House Bill 151.

The lawmaking session has two more days this week before a veto period begins then wraps on the last two days of the month.

