Northern Kentucky students ready to beat UK, claim Cinderella title

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY (WAVE) – UK and UofL are both back in the NCAA tournament this year, and fans of both teams are predicting deep runs.



But, don’t count Northern Kentucky University out.



The Norse are a new Division I program making their first appearance ever in March Madness.



They clinched a berth in the tournament after winning the Horizon League while students were on spring break.



"I was like, scrolling Twitter as fast as I could to keep up with everything,” Ann Marie, a Freshman at NKU said.



Being a 15 seed doesn't get most schools very excited, but the Norse get to play the Kentucky Wildcats, the powerhouse located just an hour south of their campus.

"We're going dancing,” Cole Murray, a Senior guard on the team said. “I can't imagine going out a better way than this man."

"That's all people are talking about,” Ashley Wilson, another NKU student said.

"Everyone's just like ‘Holy crap! We're actually going to make the tournament. This is real. This is really happening,'" sophomore Jake Talley said.

Despite being a 10-minute drive from Cincinnati, students said the school is nearly 80 percent UK fans, which is a problem when that’s your first round opponent.

We spotted freshman Kyle Montgomery walking through campus in a UK hoodie.



"I had some guys that were like, 'You better go change your sweatshirt,'” Montgomery said. “I was actually on my way to the bookstore to get a new hoodie."

More than 1,500 March Madness shirts have been sold at the bookstore.

"Preordered them right after they won," clerk Marie said. "Twenty minutes after the game."

UK fans or not, NKU students are ready to be this year’s Cinderella.

"I have them winning the national championship, but I might be a little bit biased," Tally said. "But I believe in them man, I really do."

Kentucky and Northern Kentucky have only met once before, in 2013. The Wildcats won that game by 30.

