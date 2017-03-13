KY flu cases increase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flu numbers continue to increase across Kentucky.

New confirmed cases of the flu have spiked to 329 in Louisville and more than 300 as well in the Lexington area.

Health officials in Lexington are now turning to social media to inform individuals on what they can do to avoid spreading the disease.

Last year Kentucky's flu season peak didn't hit until March. Besides symptoms like headaches, runny nose, coughing, sore throat and fever, flu can bring other severe symptoms.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine. Young children, pregnant women, those over 50 and those with chronic health conditions are at high risk for complications.

Flu cases are widespread throughout the Commonwealth as well as in Indiana.

