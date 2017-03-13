Firefighter injured while fighting flames in vacant home

The fire was reported in the 2700 block of Bank Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One firefighter was injured when a vacant home partially collapsed after it caught fire in the Portland neighborhood.



The fire was reported in the 2700 block of Bank Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.



When Louisville Fire & Rescue crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home.

Lt. Col. Jim Frederick said the firefighter suffered a cut to the scalp and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.



No other injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



