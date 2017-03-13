KSU chooses new president following controversial search

The KSU Board of Regents announced Monday that Dr. M. Christopher Brown will serve as the University’s 15th President. (Source: Kentucky State University)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State University now has a new president.

The KSU Board of Regents announced Monday that Dr. M. Christopher Brown will serve as the University’s 15th President.

Dr. Brown currently serves as the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Southern University and A&M System.

Brown previously served as Alcorn State University's President and Institutional Executive Officer.

Dr. Brown has served in faculty roles at Southern University and A&M College System, Alcorn State University, Fisk University, University of Nevada at Las Vegas, and The Pennsylvania State University.

Dr. M. Christopher Brown has a Ph.D. in Higher Education from The Pennsylvania State University, a M.S. in Education from the University of Kentucky, and a B.S. in Elementary Education from South Carolina State University.

