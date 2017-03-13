New pizza joint to open in old Halls Cafeteria

Hall's Cafeteria, located off Story Avenue, closed in December after more than 60 years in business. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A well-known restaurant location in Butchertown is reopening with a new owner and a new concept.

What used to be Halls Cafeteria on Story Avenue will soon be The Butchertown Pizza Hall.

Chef Allan Rosenberg, plans to start serving pies in a few months, though an opening date has not been set.

Halls closed last December, after serving traditional meals for three generations.

