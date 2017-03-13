Woman leads police on chase through several counties

Wright may face more charges once police complete their investigation.(Source: Raycom News Network)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown woman was arrested on Monday afternoon after she led police on a multi-county chase.

It all began with a narcotic search warrant being served by Greater Hardin County Task Force. While officers were conducting the search, Elizabeth Wright, 32, arrived but sped off when they tried to talk to her.

Wright initially got away from police but she was later found by a Nelson County Sheriff's Deputy on North Moore Avenue in Bardstown, police said.

Wright led police through several neighborhoods before heading north on Louisville Road through Nelson, Bullitt, and Spencer counties.

The chase ended in Mount Washington when she collided with two cop cars and a guardrail according to Nelson County Sheriff's office.

Wright faces charges in Nelson and Bullitt County including first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief, operating on suspended, DUI license and no insurance.

Wright may face more charges once police complete their investigation.

