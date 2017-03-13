UofL women are #4 seed in Oklahoma City Region, hosting games at KFC YUM! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville women’s basketball team is joining the dance party.

The Cardinals, who will play at home in the KFC Yum! Center to begin the 2017 NCAA Championship, earned a No. 4 seed and face No. 13-seed Chattanooga on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Louisville (27-7) is making its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, the ninth in 10 years under head coach Jeff Walz. Since his arrival in 2007-08, the Cardinals have compiled a 21-8 record in the postseason event and advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 2009 and 2013.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the special Family 4-Pack ticket offer and see every game this weekend for only $15 per ticket. Family 4-Pack includes four tickets to all three games for $60. All session tickets are $36 per seat in club sections and $27 for a lower level reserved seat.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the KFC Yum! Center box office starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Single-session tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Cardinals and Mocs faced earlier this season in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, and Louisville earned a 63-47 victory at home on Nov. 21. Mariya Moore had nine points and seven assists, and Myisha Hines-Allen added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Chattanooga (21-10) has won its last six games, including its 18th Southern Conference Tournament crown. Jasmine Joyner, one of four all-conference selections, was named the league’s defensive player of the year. She is averaging 13.2 points and 10.6 rebounds to go with a nation-leading 122 blocks.

The other matchup in the KFC Yum! Center features No. 5-seed Tennessee (19-11) and No. 12-seed Dayton (22-9) at 4 p.m.

Louisville has faced 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament, producing a 7-6 mark against those teams.

NCAA FIRST AND SECOND ROUNDS – LOUISVILLE, KY

Saturday, March 18 (NCAA First Round)

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 Louisville (27-7) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (21-10) – ESPN2

4 p.m. – No. 5 Tennessee (19-11) vs. No. 12 Dayton (22-9) – ESPN2

Monday, March 20 (NCAA Second Round)

TBA – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Official release from UofL sports information