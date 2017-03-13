Baseball Cards move up to #1 in the nation

Louisville Baseball Rises to No. 1 in National Rankings

Unbeaten Cardinals No. 1 for the first time taking top spot in Baseball America Top 25, NCBWA Top 30, Perfect Game Top 25 and USA Today coaches poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville baseball program is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in school history after the unbeaten Cardinals ascended to the top spot in four different polls released on Monday -- Baseball America Top 25, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30, Perfect Game Top 25 and USA Today Sports coaches poll.

Rising three spots from last Monday’s No. 4 ranking, the Cardinals were 4-0 last week and improved to 15-0 overall extending the program’s best start to a season since the 1957 team set a school record with a perfect 17-0 mark. The nation’s only remaining undefeated team, Louisville opened its Atlantic Coast Conference slate with a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh last weekend at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The highest previous national ranking for Louisville was No. 2 during the first two weeks of the 2016 season. The Cardinals were also the No. 2 national seed in last year’s NCAA Championship.

Under the guidance of head coach Dan McDonnell, Louisville has enjoyed a historic run by remaining ranked in at least one major national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings -- the longest such span in school history. Ranked in the top 12 in all six major preseason polls for 2017, the Cardinals have received a preseason top 10 ranking in five straight seasons (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and have earned a preseason national ranking in 10 straight seasons (2008-2017) overall.

While at the helm in Louisville, McDonnell has guided the Cardinals to three College World Series berths, six NCAA Super Regional appearances, nine NCAA Regional bids, seven regular season conference championships, two conference tournament titles and 29 All-Americans.

No. 1 Louisville returns to action against Xavier on Wednesday at noon ET on Elementary School Day at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals will close the week with a weekend series at home against Boston College, which begins Friday at 6 p.m.

Official release from UofL sports information