1 shot, killed at Louisville gas station

A silver sadan and a navy blue pickup truck were left inside the police tape. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in the parking lot of a Louisville gas station.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:32 p.m. outside the Thorntons at 4136 Cane Run Road.

A dark blue truck and a silver sedan were left inside the police tape near the gas pumps.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim lived in the area. His name has not been released.

Suspect information has not been made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Metro Louisville Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

