1 shot, killed near Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed near a gas station.

The shooting was reported near the Thornton’s in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

