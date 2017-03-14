The Case For: Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin got a No. 8 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, prompting some head-scratching from at least one college basketball observer.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many believe the Russians tampered with the election. I believe the Russians hacked the selection. The NCAA Tournament selection.

>> Try Something New This Year: Real-Time Bracket Contest

Wichita State a 10 seed? Minnesota a 5 seed, while Wisconsin is an 8? The Badgers started the season by making it to the championship game of the Maui Invitational. The Badgers ended the season by making it to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament, tied for second in the conference in regular-season play.

You're used to getting dumped on if you're a Wisconsin fan. Though their 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance is the fifth-longest in history, the Badgers still got dismissed while rolling to the Final Four in 2014. They still got dismissed while rolling to the Final Four in 2015, and ending Kentucky's 38-0 streak there. They still got dismissed as a 7-seed last year when they ousted 2-seed Xavier on the most beautiful shot of all time:





This time around, the No. 8 seed starts four seniors, but the best player on the floor will be Wisconsin's sophomore, Ethan Happ. The 6-foot-10 center leads the team in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals. The Big Ten first-team member averages almost a double-double with 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

This is the same team that took down Xavier last year with surgical offense, clinically diagnosing a way to score each possession. The Badgers may swing the ball around multiple times until they get a good look from three-point range, which everyone but Happ can hit with precision. Or they may go with an NBA clear-out for Nigel Hayes or Happ and let them work their man down low and score or get fouled.

It's funny listening to Kentucky coach John Calipari bemoan the allegedly tough roadblocks put before UK by the selection committee. Remember Wisconsin in 2015 had a murderers' row lined up in front of it, consisting of North Carolina, Arizona, Kentucky and Duke. Frank Kaminski and Sam Dekker aren't there now, but a bunch of the other guys are still around. They've seen everything.

While I'm still seething over the No. 8 seed, and having to play No. 1 overall tournament seed and defending champion Villanova in the second game, I see a flickering light of hope. I look at Villanova's losses, and I see Marquette. The Badgers beat Marquette handily on the road. The light gets brighter.

I see not one, but two losses to Butler. Wisconsin plays Butler-style basketball better than Butler. The light is shining brightly now. Hey look, Villanova barely beat Purdue. Wait, No. 1 Villanova is in the same conference as No. 2 Xavier was last year when the Badgers stunned them.

I see the bright light at the end of the tunnel now. Run toward the light.

Wait, this is Wisconsin. Walk toward the light, run the offense and use up the shot clock.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.