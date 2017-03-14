Police: Man says his whippets charger caused gun to fire into neighbor's apartment

Kevin Mulhall is accused of firing a gun into his neighbor's apartment. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man faces several charges after he claims his whippets charger caused his gun to fire through the floor of his apartment.

Three people were in the apartment below him in the 100 block of Fenley Avenue in Louisville, but no one was injured in the incident Monday afternoon.

Police said Kevin Mulhall, 39, had a bag of marijuana in his apartment, as well as the gun, whippets and a CO2 canister.

"(Mulhall) appeared to be under the influence, and was handling a firearm wantonly and recklessly in an endangered state," his arrest report read.

Police said they also found a shotgun and more canisters and ammunition in the apartment.

Mulhall is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

