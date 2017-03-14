LMPD: Mother threatened to have elementary school principal ‘taken care of’

Jordan Thompson was dropping off her son on March 9 and a comment was made about him not being in uniform, according to an arrest report. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A mother is accused of threatening to blow up her son's elementary school.



St. Matthews Police arrested Jordan Thompson, 29, on March 10 and charged her with terroristic threatening after an incident at St. Matthews Elementary.

Thompson was dropping off her son on March 9 and a comment was made about him not being in uniform, according to an arrest report. This dispute set off a series of threats.

"It just kind of surprises me because I'm thinking what would lead a parent to get like that?" one grandparent, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Police said Thompson threatened to have the school's principal "taken care of" before telling him to call the LMPD Bomb Squad.

The arrest report also stated Thompson said she "hated all white people."



The arrest report said the scene played out in from of staff and students. The threats were concerning for parents.



"You know especially in front of kids because you know that's where kids are learning all this hatred and stuff is from their parents," one grandparent said.

St. Matthews Elementary has had issues with Thompson in the past, according to police.

The report states employees are "scared" of what Thompson may do.

Parents said they were pleased with the quick action from the school.



"You know I trust the principal 100 percent and to be able to take that kind of action that quickly is a step in the right direction," one parent said.

St. Matthews police said there would be an increased presence at the school on Tuesday.

Jordan Thompson was later released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

