BBB offers tips for those heading to NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some tips for those in WAVE Country who are heading north for the first round of the NCAA Basketball tournament.

The first tip the BBB is offering, is to do your research. Scammers prey on those willing to shell out the big bucks for tickets. The BBB says this is especially the case for tournament time.

But, the BBB warns that even though you have a ticket, it doesn't mean that you're guaranteed to get into the door. If ticket holders purchase a ticket from a third party seller, the BBB says to make sure the third party is a certified ticket broker.

"Check out any ticket broker websites with the BBB at BBB.org," said BBB director of communications, Heather Clary. "And also, check to see if the ticket broker is a part of the national association of ticket brokers a partner organization with the BBB. They have to meet certain ethical codes as well to sale tickets and that'll make you feel more confident about buying tickets from those various venues."

The BBB offers one last piece of advise: if the ticket price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

