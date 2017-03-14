Slugger Field converted into hospital

Slugger Field has been turned into a pretend hospital, (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Jeff Knight)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 4,000 kindergarteners will find out what it's like inside a hospital when they visit Louisville Slugger Field this week.

The 34th annual Norton Children's Hospital and Children's week takes place March 13 through March 17. During Norton Children's Hospital and Children's week, children will focus on three areas: safety, wellness and hospitals.

Children will travel through an emergency room, lab, x-ray and surgery in a pretend hospital for the Hospital Land segment.

For Safety Ville, children will learn how to make good choices to stay safe, including fire and poison prevention and bicycle and seat belt safety.

In Wellness World, children will learn how to make healthy lifestyle choices, including eating right, getting enough sleep, hygiene and being physically active.

Children from Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana will visit each of the areas and learn from local police, firefighters, nurses and medical students.

