LMPD Explorer investigation turned over to Commonwealth's Attorney office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The investigation into allegations of rape by Louisville Metro Police Officers in the Youth Explorer program has been turned over the Commonwealth Attorney's office, which will decide if the men face criminal charges.

David Yates, attorney for the alleged victim, claims delays in the case may cost his client justice.

"I know there was a cover-up here," Yates said.

Yates says the facts are clear, and that at least one of these two officers, should be facing criminal charges by now. Yates says the clock has already run out on holding those officers accountable, for some of their alleged abuses.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Brandon Wood, and former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts are under fire, under investigation, but not under indictment.

"Why hasn't law enforcement acted?" Yates said. "I think it's very, very clear on it's face how sickening this is."

LMPD seemed to agree back in October when WAVE 3 News broke the news about an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior with teenagers in its Youth Explorer Program.

"We continue to stress that allegations of our members involved in criminal wrongdoing are very concerning and something we take quite serious" the department said in a statement then.

But 5 months later, Wood remains on desk duty, but in uniform and on the job. Betts, who resigned from LMPD in 2013, a year after being accused of inappropriate behavior with another member of the explorer program, remains on the street working as, among other things, a firearms training instructor.

Betts and Wood are accused in a civil lawsuit of raping and sexually abusing a teenager in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program while they were working as officer advisers to the Explorers, according to Yates.

Their accuser, now 22 years old, claims the men had sex with him while he was under age 18 and while they were in a position of authority, which Yates said constitutes third degree statutory rape.

Yates said there is no statute of limitations on the rape charges, because they are felonies. But, sexual abuse charges can be misdemeanors, with a statute of limitations of one year. And, since it's been more than a year since the alleged incidents took place, Betts and Wood can no longer be charged for those lesser crimes.

Yates claims the department has been dragging its feet with the case ever since the alleged victim came forward years ago. He said that's part of the reason the civil lawsuit also names LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty. At the time of the alleged incidents, Flaherty not only ran the Explorer program, he was also head of the department's Public Integrity Unit, which is responsible for investigating complaints against police officers.

"People turned a blind eye to a youth, maybe more, but at least one I know for sure, who needed help," Yates said. "And he didn't get that help."

WAVE 3 News reached out to LMPD multiple times to ask why there has not been a decision on criminal charges for Betts and Wood. LMPD has yet to respond.

Mayor Greg Fischer shut down LMPD's Youth Explorer program, calling the allegations "extremely disturbing." The Mayor also called for transparency, including unsealing the lawsuit and making many of the details of the allegations public.

Yates said he doesn't oppose that, as long as anything that identifies the victim is blacked out from the lawsuit before it's released. Yates said unsealing this lawsuit is not a simple process, because there are seven defendants named, including the officers, Major Flaherty, the police department and the city of Louisville.

Yates said all parties need to agree to unseal the lawsuit, unless a judge over rides everyone, and orders it made public.

