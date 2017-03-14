Speed blamed for sending truck over bridge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Speed blamed for sending truck over bridge

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A truck went over a bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Monday. (Source: WLEX) A truck went over a bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Monday. (Source: WLEX)

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Speed is being blamed as the main cause for a multi-car crash on Monday that sent a truck hurdling off of the Twin Bridges.

Police say a car spun out and two other cars swerved to avoid it, but hit each other and then a guardrail. A flatbed truck slammed on the breaks to avoid the crash, but was hit from behind by a semi truck, causing the flatbed truck to go off the bridge.

The driver of the truck is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported in the accident. 

